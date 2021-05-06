LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa Q and A session in Parliament

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa faces questions in Parliament today as the ANC is embroiled in factional fights.

The question time for Ramaphosa comes after his recent appearance before the Zondo commission.

One of the questions Ramaphosa faces relates to the fight against Covid-19.

Some of the opposition parties have already called for government to tighten measures to prevent a third wave of infections.

There has been a warning that cases in Gauteng are on the rise and could trigger another wave.

Earlier experts had expected a third wave to hit the country in winter, but so far there has no significant increase in cases in the provinces.

The Department of Health had also issued warnings about the Free State and the Northern Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said Pfizer would start supplying 325 000 doses of vaccines every week after the first batch was delivered at the weekend.

He had said this would help increase the number of people vaccinated.

The department has said more than 353 000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated.

The government wants to start another phase with more categories of people to get the vaccine jabs.

After earlier suspending the use of Johnson & Johnson jabs following six cases in the US of people who had blood clots after taking the vaccine, the government has lifted the suspension.

Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer have promised to supply millions of doses over the next few months.

Ramaphosa is also expected to answer questions on the intervention in Mozambique after insurgents killed a number of people a few weeks ago.

The South African Development Community has indicated that it wants to send 3 000 troops in Cabo Delgado, in Mozambique, to intervene.

Ramaphosa is also to face questions on the fight against gender-based violence.

Police Minister Bheki Cele had said a few months ago during the start of the lockdown last year March there was a significant decrease in GBV cases , but this picked up after the lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The government has said it was putting a number of measures to fight GBV and this included tightening up the laws.

