LIVE FEED: President Cyril Ramaphosa updates SA on Covid-19 interventions

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town/Johannesburg - President Cyril is addressing the nation tonight to give an update on South Africa’s risk-adjusted strategy to contain the spread of the coronavirus. The question on everyone’s lips is whether he will announce that the ban on alcohol sales, which was imposed over the festive season last year, has been lifted. On December 28, Ramaphosa announced that the sale of alcohol would be banned and a longer curfew imposed to prevent hospitals from being burdened with alcohol-related injuries as a second wave of infections swept through the country. The discovery of a new, much more aggressive and infectious strain of the coronavirus in the country significantly added to the number of cases reported in December and January. WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

Ramaphosa and Deputy President David Mabuza personally greeted the long-awaited first batch of 1 million doses of India-made Covid-19 vaccine at OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg on Monday.

The vaccine, developed by the AstraZeneca/University of Oxford and produced by the Serum Institute of India, is expected to first undergo additional testing before it is eventually rolled out in two weeks’ time. The second batch of 500 000 doses is expected to arrive later in February.

The country plans to vaccinate 1.2 million front-line workers in the first phase of the inoculation campaign. During the next phase, essential workers, the elderly citizens and people with underlying health conditions will receive vaccine shots.

South Africa has the largest tally of Covid-19 cases on the continent and has so far logged over 1.4 million cases, including almost 1.3 million recoveries and some 44 000 deaths.

IOL and Sputnik