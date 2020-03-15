NewsPolitics
Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses South Africa on Covid-19 pandemic

By Staff Reporter

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 5pm following a special meeting held by Cabinet to discuss the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 13 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in South Africa is now 51.

Gauteng has a total of 24 confirmed cases, the Western Cape has 14 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 12 and Mpumalanga 1.

One of the cases confirmed on Saturday was that of a 14-year-old girl from the Western Cape.

The breakdown of the new cases per province is as follows: 

Gauteng: 7

  • A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran. 
  • A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK 
  • A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland 
  • A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK 
  • A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany 
  • A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany 
  • A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland 
WESTERN CAPE: 5
  • A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria 
  • A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK
  • A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands 
  • A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland 
  • A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria 
KWAZULU-NATAL: 1
  • A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK 
On Saturday the Department of Health announced a newly-launched website detailing all Covid-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.

Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.

Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456. 

