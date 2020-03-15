LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses South Africa on Covid-19 pandemic
Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the country at 5pm following a special meeting held by Cabinet to discuss the nation's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
This comes after the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 13 on Sunday. The number of confirmed cases in South Africa is now 51.
Gauteng has a total of 24 confirmed cases, the Western Cape has 14 cases, KwaZulu-Natal 12 and Mpumalanga 1.
One of the cases confirmed on Saturday was that of a 14-year-old girl from the Western Cape.
The breakdown of the new cases per province is as follows:
Gauteng: 7
- A 60-year-old male who had travelled to Iran.
- A 36-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
- A 54-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
- A 27-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
- A 21-year-old female who had travelled to Germany
- A 53-year-old female who had travelled to Germany
- A 29-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
- A 35-year-old female who had travelled to Germany and Austria
- A 42-year-old female who had travelled to Spain, Switzerland and the UK
- A 50-year-old male who had travelled to the Netherlands
- A 33-year-old male who had travelled to Switzerland
- A 35-year-old male who had travelled to Austria
- A 34-year-old male who had travelled to the UK
On Saturday the Department of Health announced a newly-launched website detailing all Covid-19 related resources. The website contains important contact details, including the emergency support hotline, and up-to-date news and resources.
Along with the website launch, the department also has put a WhatsApp support group into place where concerned South Africans can join the conversation and stay informed.
Visit: sacoronavirus.co.za/ or join the WhatsApp group on 0600 123 456.IOL