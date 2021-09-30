LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses the nation

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to ease lockdown restrictions to an alert level 1 on Thursday. This comes as Ramaphosa has faced mounting pressure from business - including the hospitality sector and as well as from the Western Cape Premier Alan Winde and Gauteng Premier David Makhura, who have both recently called for restrictions to be relaxed.

Ramaphosa met the National Coronavirus Command Council and the Presidential Co-ordinating Council and Cabinet this week to discuss developments regarding the coronavirus. Speaking to journalists in Khutsong on Wednesday, Makhura said the Gauteng province was ready for level 1 in the face of declining hospital admissions, infections and deaths. “We want to move to level 1. As a province and as a country, we have long come out of the third wave.

“We want more sectors of the economy to operate so that people can earn an income and livelihoods,” he reportedly said. Winde called for the Western Cape to be moved to level 1 “as soon as possible” last week. He also called for the lockdown and Disaster Management Regulations to end.

“This move will provide much-needed support to our economy and enable us to get the balance right in saving both lives and jobs in our province. “The Western Cape also calls for an end to the national state of disaster. The national government cannot use this extreme tool forever, especially if we are to grow the economy and create the jobs our country needs to recover,” he said. Two weeks ago, Ramaphosa eased the strict restrictions to an alert level 2 as Covid-19 infections have been on the decline and South Africa had navigated it's way out of the third wave of the coronavirus.

In the last address to the nation, Ramaphosa extended curfew from 10pm, to 11pm. This was welcomed by several sectors, but there have been growing calls for Ramaphosa to take the country to an alert level 1 as businesses continue to suffer in the tough lockdown environment.