LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa addresses the nation on Covid-19 developments

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to address the nation at 8pm on Sunday, on developments in the country’s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Presidency said. The address follows meetings in recent days of the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC), the President’s Coordinating Council (PCC) and Cabinet. The president’s latest “family meeting” comes as South Africa’s Covid-19 death rate rose to 49 941 on Saturday, after 157 more people succumbed to the virus. The cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases is currently at 1 512 225, Health Minister Zweli Mkhize said on Saturday, with 33 237 active Covid-19 cases. However, recoveries now stand at 1 429 047, which represents a recovery rate of 94 percent.

WATCH THE LIVE FEED HERE:

South Africa began its vaccination rollout last week, with Ramaphosa and Mkhize among the first to be vaccinated.

The Health Department said on Saturday that 67 303 healthcare workers have been vaccinated with the Johnson and Johnson (J&J) vaccine so far. This comes after another batch of 80 000 doses of Johnson & Johnson landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Brussels on Saturday.

This is Ramaphosa’’s first address to the nation following his muted State of the Nation Address as well as Finance Minister Tito Mboweni’s Budget Speech.

The country is currently under an adjusted level 3 lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Restrictions include an 11pm to 4am curfew, and booze sales limited to Mondays to Thursdays. Faith-based gatherings are permitted, but may not exceed 50 people for indoor venues and 100 persons for outdoor venues.