President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Siphiwe Sibeko/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is addressing Parliament on gender-based violence following the spate of killings of women and children in the past few weeks. The country has seen a wave of protests and anger at the growing number of women and children who are raped and murdered.

Two weeks ago Ramaphosa addressed the nation on gender-based violence and proposed some of the measures to curb it including amending some of the laws.

However, the debate in Parliament on Wednesday will also afford opposition parties an opportunity to raise their concerns on the killings.

Police Minister Bheki Cele last week released crime statistics which showed that sexual assault cases against women and children increased by 4.6%.

Police crime figures also show that most of the perpetrators of violence against women and children were known to them.

Cele had also said figures from the Department of Justice showed there was a 74% conviction rate against those found guilty of committing these crimes against women and children.

