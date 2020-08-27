LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa in Q and A with MPs over Covid PPE contracts and GBV

Parliament – President Cyril Ramaphosa will face questions in the National Assembly on Thursday afternoon following the controversies surrounding Covid-19 contracts awarded by the state organs and cases of gender-based violence experienced in the country.

The National Treasury has since published on its website a full list of all companies who have been awarded Covid-19 related contracts, and bills dealing with gender-based violence have been sent to Parliament.

"The government’s partnership with civil society in the fight against gender-based violence and femicide and the combating of corruption in the public and private sectors are among issues on which President Cyril Ramaphosa will brief the National Assembly today," read the statement from the presidency.

It also said Ramaphosa would outline the government’s progress in responding to the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide.

