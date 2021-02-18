LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa responds to SONA debate

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa is today responding to the debate on the State of the Nation Address during which opposition parties accused his government of failing to deliver services. Ramaphosa was also accused of failing to deal with corruption and growing the economy. Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula and his counterpart Justice Ronald Lamola came to the defence of the government, saying they will deal with corruption. Lamola defended the judiciary and the Zondo commission following attacks by EFF leader Julius Malema. The opposition blasted Ramaphosa and his government for bungling on the AstraZeneca vaccine after it was found it had minimal effect on the new variant in South Africa.

This led to the roll out of the Johnson & Johnson doses yesterday, with Ramaphosa getting the first jab.

WATCH RAMAPHOSA’S REPLY HERE:

He was joined by other health-care workers in KwaZulu-Natal, Western Cape and Gauteng.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has stuck to his guns that they will be able to achieve herd immunity by the end of the year by vaccinating 40 million people or 67% of the population.

Ramaphosa was also lashed by the opposition for the impact of the ANC infighting saying it crippled service delivery and state institutions.

The DA, EFF, IFP, UDM and other parties said the government was slow in its response in the fight against corruption.

But Lamola said this week 31 people have been arrested for Covid-19 related fraud and corruption.

State institutions have recovered more than R718.6 million.

He said some of the employees of the government implicated in corruption have been referred for disciplinary action.

