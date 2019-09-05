President Cyril Ramaphosa. Picture: Denis Balibouse/Reuters/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the nation in a televised recording on Thursday, revealing the plan to deal with gender-based violence plaguing the country. Earlier on Thursday, he spoke to thousands of #AmINext protesters outside Parliament, where he said he would declare a state of emergency.

The march comes after the rape and murder of 19-year-old UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana, the murder of 19-year-old UWC student Jesse Hess and the fatal shooting of boxing champion Leighandre "Baby Lee" Jegels allegedly by her boyfriend, a police officer.

Ramaphosa also spoke about the issue of xenophobia, promising to tackle the prejudice fuelling a wave of riots and xenophobic attacks, as growing international anger over the violence overshadowed a pan-African economic conference in Cape Town.

Ramaphosa said at least ten people had died during a week of violence targeting foreign-owned businesses, of whom two were foreigners.

"Over the past few days our country has been deeply traumatised and troubled by acts of violence and criminality directed against foreign nationals and our own citizens," he said in a televised address.

IOL and Reuters



