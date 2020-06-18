LIVE FEED: Ramaphosa's Q&A session in Parliament

Johannesburg - President Cyril Ramaphosa is set to face questions from MPs on the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis on his first question and answer session since he declared a state of national disaster in March.

The president declared a state of disaster in March following rising coronavirus cases in the country. His government has said instituting the lockdown helped delay the virus peak and allowed health facilities to prepare with more than 100 quarantine facilities around the country and field hospitals.

Since then the country has been in a national lockdown in efforts to fight the spread of the diseases. Many of the regulations enforced by the government to restrict movement have been criticised with mounting court action challenging their validity.

Ramaphosa's question and answer session is the only agenda for Parliament on Thursday.

The questions the president will face deal mainly with the government's handling of the coronavirus outbreak.