LIVE FEED: SONA debate in National Assembly









ANC MP Boy Mamabolo accused EFF leader Julius Malema of abusing his wife, Mantwa, in Parliament. Screengrab: SABC NEWS/ YouTube Cape Town - The debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) will resume on Wednesday amid accusations and counter-accusations on the abuse of women among EFF and ANC leaders. This is despite ANC MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone warning against the use of gender-based violence for political point scoring. ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Emam also cautioned that domestic abuse and gender-based violence cannot be used to trade insults in Parliament. The SONA debate on Tuesday degenerated into chaos after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo first asked EFF leader Julius Malema if he was abusing his wife. But the EFF leader denied the claim and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.

ANC MPs said Malema was not answering the question and diverting attention from himself.

WATCH LIVE FEED HERE:

Malema later denied he was abusing his wife and said he is suing Mamabolo for R1 million for repeating the allegation outside the House.

The debate had begun on a good note until the trading of insults across the benches of parliament happened.

National Council of Provinces chairperson Amos Masondo was forced to kick Malema out of the Chamber after he refused to withdraw the allegations against Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will reply to the debate on Thursday after two days of heated exchanges and mudslinging.

Political Bureau