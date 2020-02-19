Cape Town - The debate on the State of the Nation Address (SONA) will resume on Wednesday amid accusations and counter-accusations on the abuse of women among EFF and ANC leaders.
This is despite ANC MP Nompendulo Mkhatshwa and DA Chief Whip Natasha Mazzone warning against the use of gender-based violence for political point scoring.
ACDP leader Reverend Kenneth Meshoe and National Freedom Party MP Munzoor Shaik Emam also cautioned that domestic abuse and gender-based violence cannot be used to trade insults in Parliament.
The SONA debate on Tuesday degenerated into chaos after ANC MP Boy Mamabolo first asked EFF leader Julius Malema if he was abusing his wife.
But the EFF leader denied the claim and accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of abusing his late former wife Nomazizi Mtshotshisa.