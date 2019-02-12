President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers his State of the Nation address in Parliament. PHOTO: Phando Jikelo / African News Agency (ANA)



Members of Parliament are debating the contents of President Cyril Ramaphosa's State of the Nation address in which he made a number of far-reaching announcements.

Last Thursday, Ramaphosa announced that power utility Eskom would be unbundled into three separate entities in a bid to rescue the struggling SOE.





The president also announced that government would support Eskom's balance sheet without adversely affecting the fiscus.





"As we address the challenges that face Eskom, we also need to safeguard our national fiscal framework, achieve a positive impact on our sovereign credit rating and pay attention to the rights and obligations of Eskom’s funders," Ramaphosa told Parliament.





Among the other hot button topics the president is expected to be grilled on are the allegations that his campaign to become ANC president benefited financially from Bosasa. The facilities firm allegedly established a culture of bribing top politicians in exchange for lucrative government tenders.





