LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - April 12, 2021

Johannesburg - While former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh was expected to continue give testimony at the state capture commission on Monday morning proceedings began slowly as Singh’s lawyers appeared to be a bit delayed. The Commission’s chairperson deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo heard that the Singh’s legal team were preparing an affidavit they wanted to present. Although they had indicated that they would be 10 minutes late, by 10.17, the team had not arrived, prompting Zondo to adjourn for a few minutes. This is Singh’s second time on the stand. WATCH FEED HERE

He testified last month.

At the time, Singh, who was previously charged by accounting watchdog body, The South African Institute of Chartered Accountants for dishonesty, gross negligence and breaching by-laws relating to his tenure in the government, told the inquiry that he had paid a visit to the Gupta residence in Saxonwold in Joburg no more than 10 times during his tenure at state-owned enterprises Transnet and Eskom.

According to Singh, his visits were not controversial and he merely attended events at the Gupta residence for cultural and religious reasons since he was Indian.

He denied any involvement in Gupta-linked companies benefiting from contracts in Transnet and Eskom.

Singh also told the commission that he was already doing Eskom-related work despite not being formally appointed at the power utility in 2015.

In July 2015, Gupta-linked companies Regiment Capital and Mckinsey began consultancy work for Eskom.

Singh said he was seconded to Eskom from Transnet by then former public enterprise minister, Lynne Brown.

However, Brown has denied that she had direct links to Singh’s appointment at Eskom.

The former minister said the then Eskom board suggested his name and she approved it.

