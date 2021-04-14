LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – April 14, 2021

Johannesburg – Mineral Resources and Energy Minister and former ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe has told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture that the ruling party has a “deployment policy” and not cadre deployment”. Reading from his opening statement soon after proceedings resumed on Wednesday, Mantashe went through a long list of functions he oversaw during his tenure as one of the members of the top six in the ANC, stating that he held his role from December 2007 to December 2017. Speaking about the deployment in the party, Mantashe outlined procedures and said the president of the ANC often consulted with alliance partners such as the SACP and Cosatu about who should be in the Cabinet to “maintain unity”. He said the Deployment Committee of the ANC doesn’t appoint, “it recommends”, and the focus is not on academic skills alone. Other factors are taken into account including “putting service to the people first”. WATCH FEED HERE

He says 15 members make up the Deployment Committee chaired by the deputy president who is currently David Mabuza.

Before Mantashe’s appearance earlier in the day, evidence leader advocate Anton Myburgh brought an application before Zondo requesting former spy boss Arthur Fraser to co-operate with the commission.

Myburgh said Fraser, in his founding affidavit, said that he was “more than eager” to expose those he believes are guilty of abusing their positions in government and stealing from the public purse.

Myburgh said Fraser appeared to have evidence significant to the work of the commission and the legal team wanted to invite Fraser to co-operate with the commission’s investigators.

“If Mr Fraser has evidence related to the work of the commission of this nature and of a serious criminal nature, it should have been brought before the commission long ago, but although it’s late, we invite Mr Fraser to work with the commission in a commission investigation,” Myburgh said.

He said the commission had been very cautious in presenting state security evidence.

Mantashe’s testimony is expected to continue late into the afternoon.

[email protected]

Political Bureau