LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – April 16, 2021

JOHANNESBURG – Former chief executive of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa), Lucky Montana is due to appear at the State Capture Commission of Inquiry this morning but in an exclusive interview with the Daily News, he accused deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo of premeditating an attack on him during his testimony.

He even warned that he might walk out of the State Capture Commission of Inquiry if Zondo displayed hostility towards him.

“It is true that Zondo has a predetermined agenda and I am sure that he is already discussing with his evidence leaders how to attack me, but I fear nothing because nothing they throw at me I cannot handle. I am going there to do what I have long said I would do and that is to tell the truth,” Montana told the Daily News this week.

“I am not going to allow anyone to harass me, not Zondo nor his evidence leader, will have a free ride and harass me. If they do what they do to others and try to harass me, I will just pack my things and leave without saying a word,” he said.

