LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - April 22, 2021

Johannesburg - The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture in the Public Sector including Organs of State is expected to hear evidence from the former Transnet chief financial officer (CFO), Anoj Singh on Wednesday morning.

In early March, Singh denied allegations that the Gupta family – who were allegedly awarded multibillion-rand contracts at the freight rail agency – paid him kickbacks in cash loaded in a luxury suitcase.

Singh's driver made the allegations that he loaded the cash into Transnet’s official vehicle in July 2014.

Singh denied the allegations that he also received bags loaded with cash from the Guptas during his alleged frequent visits at the compound.

The commission is also scheduled to have an evening session to hear Denel-related evidence from the former minister of public enterprises, Lynne Brown.

Brown has been accused of allegedly opening the way for the Gupta family at state-owned entities on decisions relating to boards during her tenure.

Brown has repeatedly denied the allegations.

She told the commission that the attacks on her character played an imperative role in her exit from formal politics.

She claimed Eskom was already in chaos when she was appointed as minister and denied she interfered in the running of the power utility, but instead said she was a corruption-buster.

She maintained she did not do anything wrong at the power utility and said Eskom was burning cash while trying to keep the lights on by buying diesel.

She said when she came in, the debt at Eskom was R180 billion, but now it had shot up to R488bn.

[email protected]

Political Bureau