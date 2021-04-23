LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - April 23, 2021

Johannesburg - The judicial commission of inquiry into state capture will on Friday morning hear whether former Transnet chief financial officer Anoj Singh's legal team will make a submission to have some of his evidence heard behind closed doors.

Singh, who is expected to continue fielding questions on his movements and time during his tenure at Transnet, will return to the commission on Friday.

When evidence leader Advocate Anton Myburgh attempted to deal with Singh's personal bank accounts on Thursday, Singh's legal team objected.

They said they intended on making submissions to the commission to have the questioning on his private bank accounts held in-camera.

They asked the commission to provide them with the subpoenas before they moved ahead with that line of questioning.

Myburgh told deputy chief Justice Raymond Zondo that the bank accounts were subpoenaed a long time ago and they would again provide the subpoenas to Singh's team.

Singh's lawyer, Advocate Anneline van den Heever told Zondo that she wanted to make sure the subpoenas were done legally and properly as it was in their view that by making evidence of Singh's personal bank accounts public was against his right to privacy.

On Thursday, Myburgh presented evidence that Singh had acquired eight safety deposit boxes, most upgraded to sizes large and extra large, at Knox Vaults in Joburg. Singh's driver previously testified that he drove Singh to the vaults on a number of occasions to deposit suitcases of cash allegedly given to him by the Gupta family. Singh has denied these allegations and claimed the driver never drove him to the vaults and he did not know how the driver would know about these safety deposit boxes.

He was also questioned about his frequent travel to Dubai while using the same travel agent as Gupta-owned company Sahara Computers and its associate Salim Essa.

Singh said it was a coincidence.

He also denied that he was aware his travel was paid for by Essa.

"I was of the view that I was booking and paying on my own. I had no idea Travel Excellence was allocating my bookings to Essa's account," Singh said.

He said his trips to Dubai were "private business holiday" trips that entailed "at times a vacation and on some occasions I was there to expand my personal network in the UAE".

