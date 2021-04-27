LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry April 27, 2021

GAUTENG - The Commission of Inquiry into State Capture will today hear Eskom and Estina dairy farm project related evidence from former Mineral Resources, Minister Mosebenzi Zwane.

Former Free State Agriculture CFO Seipati Dlamini previously told the Commission that then-MEC Zwane initiated the Estina dairy project which was out of usual business practices.

Public Protector advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane found former Free State Premier Ace Magashule and Zwane’s conduct in the Vrede dairy farm project amounted to maladministration and improper action.

It was later found that none of the multi-billion rand funds were used on the project but instead transferred to Gupta-linked bank accounts.

The Public Protector found that Magashule and Zwane failed to execute their oversight responsibilities.

At his last appearance, Zwane rejected claims that he had authorised the prepayment of R1 billion for the Free State housing project which saw millions of Rands being wasted in illegal pre-payments to contractors and suppliers for work not delivered.

The Commission ran into the late hours of Monday night as estranged wife of former finance minister Malusi Gigaba, Norma Mngoma, testified.

Mngoma revealed explosive evidence that her husband was a servant of the Guptas and his lavish lifestyle was funded by the infamous family.

She also told the Commission that through the Guptas and her husband, even she was made aware of major appointments at state owned enterprises months before it happened.

She claimed that the Gupta family heavily influenced the appointments and service contracts.

She further claimed that Ajay Gupta gifted Gigaba a white three series BMW, a gold necklace for their first born son, bags of cash and even cash for their wedding. She said they often visited the Guptas Saxonwold compound and would often leave with bags of cash.

Mngoma also told the Commission that her husband shared a friendly relationship with former Transnet CEO Siyabonga Gama to the extent that he was able to secure a job at the parastatal for his sister.

Mngoma said she and her husband were also invited to the infamous Gupta wedding at Sun City and the welcoming party at the Waterkloof Air Force Base for the family.

POLITICAL BUREAU