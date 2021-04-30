LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – April 30, 2021

Johannesburg – The hearings of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the Public Sector including Organs of State, will continue on Friday.

The commission will continue to hear Transnet related evidence from the former Transnet Group chief executive officer, Siyabonga Gama from 10am.

During his last appearance earlier this week, Gama denied allegations against him that he was an "architect of state capture".

He also refuted claims that then public enterprises minister Malusi Gigaba influenced his appointment.

In reading parts of his opening statement, Gama said some of the witnesses brought before the commission were spreading a narrative about him that was not true.

WATCH FEED HERE

“According to Molefe, my appointment was due to the influence of Gigaba. This allegation I believe has been purposed to fit the state capture narrative. I have worked through the ranks and was appointed as CEO through hard work and dedication," he said.

He also accused Witness 2 of "adding masala" to his evidence in an attempt to paint him in a bad light.

Gama vehemently denied the allegations made by Witness 2 – the former driver and bodyguard who testified without revealing his identity for fear of his life, which he claimed had been threatened.

Witness 2 alleged that Gama was given bags of money by the Guptas on a number of occasions.

He claimed that he drove Gama to the Guptas Saxonwold residence and a number of other locations where a man would approach the vehicle and hand over plastic bags for him to store in Gama's vehicle.

Witness 2 said after curiosity got the better of him, he saw that the bags were filled with cash and the person handing them over was Gupta associate Salim Essa.

Gama rubbished the claims as "a figment of his imagination", saying that he prays for Witness 2 daily.

"He is putting favour and masala into his story to make it look more colourful.

"He is aggrieved because he believes that if it was not for me, he would not have resigned from the company. He claims I made life unbearable for him … But we are clearly dealing with a dishonest person here," Gama told the commission in defence.

Political Bureau