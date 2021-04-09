LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry – April 9, 2021

JOBURG – Norma Mngoma, the estranged wife of former Minister Malusi Gigaba, is expected to give evidence before the Zondo commission on the ex-minister’s alleged dealings with the Gupta family. Mngoma had a few months ago, threatened to spill the beans on the alleged deals between Gigaba and the Guptas, and yesterday, it emerged that the former minister will apply to cross-examine Mngoma. Gigaba had also wanted the evidence by his estranged wife to be heard in camera. But the commission will hear the application by his lawyers today. Mngoma’s evidence is based on allegations that Gigaba had received cash from the Guptas during his tenure in government. WATCH FEED HERE

Mngoma is not the only witness to appear before the Zondo commission. Former Public Enterprises Minister Lynne Brown, who had succeeded Gigaba in the portfolio, will return to the commission today on evidence related to Denel.

Former State Security Minister David Mahlobo will also face the commission on evidence related to events at the agency.

On Brown, the commission is to hear Denel related evidence.

Brown had been accused of allegedly laying the foundation for the Gupta family at state-owned entities on decisions relating to boards during her tenure.

Brown had in the past repeatedly denied the allegations.

Another witness, former Eskom chairperson Zola Tsotsi said the Guptas interfered in Eskom's operations while testifying at the state capture inquiry.

Tsotsi alleged the brothers had Brown under their influence.

Brown said the attacks on her character played an imperative role in her exit from formal politics, she also said when she arrived at the utility, Eskom was in a chaotic state.

Gigaba plans to apply to the enquiry to cross-examine Mngoma and to ask the commission not to make her evidence public.

Mngoma took to broadcasting her views on her estranged husband in December with a television interview with eNCA.

She alleged that Gigaba would frequently visit the Gupta family's infamous Saxonwold compound when he served as minister of public enterprises.

Mngoma said Gigaba would receive cash gifts from the Gupta family in exchange for government-related favours.

Mngoma said she had been to the Gupta residence with Gigaba but she was never present during the meetings.

In February, Public Protector, Busisiwe Mkhwebane, found that Gigaba breached parliament’s executive ethics code in the naturalisation of members of the Gupta family during his tenure as the home affairs minister.

The commission will also hear state security-related against Mahlobo.

Mahlobo was accused of having collected cash payments for two suspicious SSA operations. One mission was named ‘Project Commitment’, under which Mahlobo allegedly collected a sum of R78 million in hard cash. The money, the commission heard, was said to be intended for former president Jacob Zuma though no one had proof that Zuma received the money.

Political Bureau