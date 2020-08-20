LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 20, 2020

The Zondo commission resumes on Thursday morning to hear law enforcement related evidence. Former Ipid boss Robert McBride is expected to face cross-examination from the legal representatives of former North West head of commercial crimes and investigations Pharas Ncube. McBride had appeared at the inquiry in early 2019 and had detailed his experience as Ipid head. He spoke broadly about Ipid's struggles to conduct criminal investigations into SAPS officials as documents were often randomly classified with tainted police officers being politically protected.

McBride had also told the inquiry that former police minister Nathi Nhleko hired a convicted criminal as his chief of staff. He said Leon Mbangwa was appointed besides the fact that he was a Zimbabwean national and used fraudulent identification.

Former Hawks official Johan Booysen will also face cross-examination at the inquiry. He appeared in May last year and made various allegations against NPA officials including former NPA deputy head Nomcgobo Jiba.

Booysen also told the inquiry that former Hawks head Berning Ntlemeza had allegedly hijacked processes when he was appointed as the head of the crime-fighting unit.

Booysen told the commission that Ntlemeza sent a group of riot police carrying guns to his home to serve him with a suspension letter.

He said these incidents were proof that Ntlemeza would make anyone who questioned him suffer.

Booysen said Ntlemeza had also hijacked the Hawks’ promotion system and instead of provincial heads dealing with appointments, Ntlemeza dealt with them from his office and would travel around the country interviewing candidates.

Other witnesses expected to take stand include Ncube and Major General Jan Mabula.

IOL