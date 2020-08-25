LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 25, 2020

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Tuesday morning and will hear Bosasa related testimony from several witnesses. The following witnesses will take the stand; former Bosasa employee, Bongiwe Dube, owner of Victorian Guest House, Frederick Hendrik Coetzee, personal assistant to former Minister Nomvula Mokonyane, Sandy Thomas and former employee of Bosasa, Thomas Jonita. In July, the commission heard testimony from former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane. She had been implicated in the testimony of former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi who appeared at the inquiry last year. He alleged she took bribes from former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. Agrizzi said these bribes were paid by Watson to secure lucrative government tenders and to shield the company from criminal prosecution. WATCH FEED HERE

Agrizzi named Mokonyane as one of those politicians who had benefited from Bosasa because of her political influence through her role in the ANC and as a cabinet minister.

The former COO said Mokonyane received monthly R50, 000 cash payments from Bosasa and that he had been present at Mokonyane's Krugersdorp home when Watson handed her a bag of cash. Agrizzi also said Mokonyane received security renovations for her home which included repairs to electrical fencing, lighting, gardening services and swimming pool repairs. These repairs totalled R40 000.

Mokonyane told the commission that she had never received any cash gifts from Bosasa.

She also denied having used her political influence to influence the company to help fund the ANC's election campaigns and the party's birthday celebrations for former president Jacob Zuma.

She admitted that Bosasa had funded the ANC in various ways through the provision of a call centre, providing catering for Zuma's birthday celebration and donations for food parcels. However, she denied that the company performed these duties because of her.

"Chairperson I wish to indicate the provision of these things had many people involved. It was people who wanted to wish former president Jacob Zuma a happy birthday. It was even done on many activities such as Thabo Mbeki's birthday celebrations. I do not see myself has able to make a judgement, but I do not find it improper as even SOEs have come out to support activities of premiers and other activities of the ANC," Mokonyane said.

On the security upgrades to her home, she said Agrizzi was not being truthful as the security for her home was provided for by the State while she served as a minister and outside of that her husband had been responsible.

Mokonyane kept to her denials even when she was shown witness statements from Agrizzi and two other witnesses who testified about being at her home and conducting the repairs.

She admitted that some of the features of her home as described by Agrizzi were real, but she insisted that it was not proof that Agrizzi had been to her home. She said Agrizzi could have been told about her home.

Agizzi had also alleged Bosasa helped fund a birthday party for Mokonyane where the company financed the event. Mokonyane denied these allegations.

