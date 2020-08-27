LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 27, 2020

LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 27, 2020 Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Thursday morning and will hear ANN7 related testimony. The following witnesses will take the stand; former household manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu (the president's residence), Ramaru Mekgwe; current household manager at Mahlamba Ndlopfu, Jacques Human and former SABC journalist Gillian Pillay. Last year, the inquiry heard from former and current SABC employees on how former SABC COO Hlaudi Motsoeneng ran the organisation. Krivani Pillay, an executive producer at SA FM, who told the inquiry how her radio show The Editors was canned 48 hours after Motsoeneng became a topic of discussion on the show.

Pillay explained that days before the show aired Motsoeneng had taken the controversial decision to ban the airing of violent protests from SABC programmes. She said the decision was discussed on The Editors, a media programme that discusses the industry.

Pillay said 48 hours after the insert aired, she and a colleague Jakob Krige were called into a meeting with Motsoeneng. The meeting was attended by other SABC executives including Jimmi Mattews who was the acting CEO at the time.

Pillay said Motsoeneng did not hold back and immediately berated her for the decision to allow for the programme’s guests to discuss his decision to change SABC policy.

“Forty-eight hours after the Sunday programme Mr Motsoeneng was aggrieved that the programme criticised his decision because callers that had come in on the programme wondered about the merits of such a decision.”

“Chair, the programme was cancelled immediately. It was awful. it was the lowest point of my career. I felt embarrassed, I felt like I let the team down. He wouldn’t listen to anything, he wouldn’t even entertain my question in the meeting. It didn’t sit well with me at all. I had sleepless nights ever since. Nothing made sense at the time,” she said.