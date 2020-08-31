LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 31, 2020

Johannesburg - Former environmental affairs minister Nomvula Mokonyane's former personal assistant is testifying at the Zondo commission. Sandy Thomas is testifying about the commission's probe into Bosasa-related evidence. She was scheduled to take the stand last week along with other Bosasa witnesses, but she was a no show. Last week, a guesthouse owner took the stand at the inquiry and confirmed that his lodge had hosted a Bosasa sponsored 40th birthday party for Mokonyane in 2003. Frederick Hendrik Coetzee is the owner of the Victorian Guest House based in Krugersdorp. His appearance is based on former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi's testimony in which he testified that he helped arrange a birthday celebration for Mokonyane which was funded by Bosasa. Agrizzi appeared at the inquiry last year.

He had stated that it was a 50th birthday celebration at the time.

When Mokonyane appeared at the inquiry in July, she was asked about the accusations levelled by Agrizzi. She refuted the claims and said Bosasa had not hosted or helped fund a birthday celebration on her behalf. She also took issue with Agrizzi's confusion over whether it was her 40th or 50th birthday celebration as he claimed.

Mokonyane said Agrizzi was a lair.

However, the evidence submitted by Coetzee, in a sworn affidavit to the commission, has poured cold water over Mokonyane's denials.

Coetzee said he had been approached by Agrizzi to host a 40th birthday celebration in June 2003. He said he was told the party was for Mokonyane who he knew as the then MEC for community safety in Gauteng at time.

Coetzee said he made all the arrangements with Agrizzi and it was agreed that Bosasa would supply the alcohol for the party and that the guesthouse would provide catering and sparkling wine for toasting and welcome drinks.

He said the event was planned for 120 people initially, but the number of guests who showed up on the day was 174.

"I got a call from Agrizzi asking for a meeting and they came to the guesthouse asking to host a function and that Bosasa would pay for the whole event. Initially, it was for 80 people, which then went up to 120. And when the guests started arriving it grew to 174," Coetzee told the inquiry.

He said the alcohol delivered by Bosasa for the event was substantial and he even had to remove a car from his garage to store the alcohol, which he estimated to be worth R30,000 to R40,000.

Coetzee charged Bosasa R41,000 for hosting the event.

"When it (alcohol) was delivered it was a huge size. It was delivered at one of my garages and I had to remove a car. It was quite a substantial amount. It was brandy such as KWV and Johnny Walker, It was an upper range of each brand," Coetzee said.

"Normally when we do events we cater for 10 to15 people extra. Luckily the speeches were long so we changed the venue slightly and managed to produce food for all the people."

Coetzee said he remembers former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson was at the event and Agrizzi. Coetzee said he was also personally introduced to Mokonyane at the party.

"I was personally introduced to her (Mokonyane). I was there up until the last guest left," he said.

Coetzee provided the commission with invoices for services he procured which were addressed to Agrizzi and Bosasa for the birthday party. Mokonyane's name does not appear on the invoices.

When asked by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo how he could remember the details of an event that took place over 10 years ago, Coetzee said some events are unforgettable.