LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry August 4, 2020

Johannesburg - Former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) interim board chair Judge Nana Makhubele is expected to continue with her testimony at the Zondo Commission. The commission is also expected to hear evidence related to the Free State Provincial Government from John Matlakala and Jacobus Roets. It remains unclear how Makhubele intends to sort out her impasse with State Capture Commission of Inquiry chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. The two were locked in a disagreement on Monday after Zondo dismissed Makhubele’s application to further postpone her testimony. She expressed disappointment with Justice Zondo over the dismissal.

“If that is the position the chair (Zondo) wants to put me in, there is nothing that I can do, but I will have to address you on that, that my best efforts to exercise my constitutional rights are being undermined,” she said.

WATCH FEED HERE

Earlier, Justice Zondo maintained that Makhubele could deal with the factual issues contained in her evidence without legal representation as she was both trained in law and a judge.

In denying her application, he added that the commission had already lost valuable time trying to deal with her matter. “We are working under serious constraints in terms of the order of the court to finish our work within a certain time. She has had enough time to obtain counsel who would be ready to proceed today, as I see it,” he said.

But Makhubele hit back, saying her legal bill to procure the services of her new lawyer and former National Director of Public Prosecutions, Mxolisi Nxasana, who was only roped in on Saturday to represent her, had proven costly.

She maintained that Nxasana had not yet been properly briefed.

“If the fact that I am a judge is the reason, then the chairperson makes a decision and then I will deal with it. But as of now, I am exposed,” Makhubele insisted.

Makhubele spent most of yesterday on the stand at the commission, and was at pains to explain to Justice Zondo why she had not been able to appear before the commission since last month.

She highlighted the restrictions of the Covid-19 lockdown, problems with her previous lawyers and her schedule as why she had not yet given evidence.

Political Bureau