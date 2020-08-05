LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - August 5, 2020

By Zintle Mahlati and Siviwe Feketha Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue its probe into the Free State provincial government's handling of an asbestos tender which was irregularly approved. The former head of the department of human settlements in the Free State Nthimose Mokhesi will take the stand this morning. On Tuesday, the commission heard more evidence about an R255 million asbestos tender which was irregularly awarded. The contract has been marred by allegations of corruption and grand-scale looting.

Explaining the genesis of the tender, which will be the focus of the Commission this week, evidence leader and the Commission’s head of the legal team advocate Paul Pretorius said procurement processes which allowed Blackhead Consulting and the Free State human settlements to participate in an already existing asbestos contract in Gauteng had been “entirely flawed”.

He further told the Commission that in Gauteng, two panels of service providers were irregularly appointed, with the first panel tasked with general work relating to housing while a smaller panel of eight contractors was tasked with the eradication of asbestos.

“There is no evidence of any competitive bidding that occurred in relation to the appointment of either panel. That is important because of the procurement processes which followed,” Pretorius said.

Blackhead Consulting, which was among the eight companies, had charged R650 per unit, just for the assessment of the existence of asbestos, which Pretorius said had been declared irregular by the Auditor General.

“Importantly, there was no individual contract in existence between Blackhead Consulting and the Gauteng department relevant to this evidence at the time that the ’contract’ was transferred to the Free State, nor is there any evidence that a fair tender process preceded the conclusion of any contractual arrangement between Blackhead and the department of human settlements in Gauteng,” he said.

Political Bureau and IOL