LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry continues

Johannesburg – Former transport minister Dipuo Peters is expected to appear at the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture on Wednesday afternoon, to give evidence relating to allegations of corruption at the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa). Peters was implicated in the testimonies of former Prasa board chairperson Popo Molefe, among other witnesses. Molefe accused Peters of having frustrated the appointment of a new chief executive at Prasa following the departure of Lucky Montana as chief executive. Peters, who appeared at the commission last month, has denied the allegations of inappropriate interference into the affairs of the parastatal. WATCH FEED HERE

She said she was confident she would never be found to have intruded with the internal processes of any of the 12 state-owned entities under the transport ministry during her tenure between 2013 and 2017.

Molefe told the Commission how former president Jacob Zuma tried to lobby for Montana to be reinstated, during a clandestine meeting which was also attended by Montana, Peters and former minister Jeff Radebe at the Sefako Makgatho presidential guest house in Pretoria.

Also likely to appear before the commission again on Friday is former Eskom head of legal and company secretary Suzanne Daniels. On Tuesday, Daniels told the commission that then chief executive Matshela Koko took a personal interest in resolving the R2 billion in penalties imposed on Optimum coal mine when it was owned by Glencore.’’

