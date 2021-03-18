LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry continues

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear Eskom-related evidence on Thursday. Former Eskom chief financial officer Anoj Singh is expected to take the stand at 10am and former Eskom board member will give evidence at 4.30pm. Last week, Singh appeared denied allegations that Asian businessmen, who were allegedly awarded multibillion contracts at the freight rail agency, paid him kickbacks in cash loaded into a luxury suitcase. Singh made the denial following the testimony of his driver who allegedly loaded the cash into Transnet’s official vehicle in July 2014. WATCH FEED HERE

In August last year, Witness 3, whose identity could not be revealed for his safety, testified about seeing four Asian men at Three Rivers Lodge in Vereeniging, a venue where senior Transnet executives, including former group chief executive Brian Molefe, had a week-long strategic planning session.

“On my arrival at the venue, it was on a Friday, I witnessed four Asian men – I think they were Chinese. Two of them were on their phones. While observing them, I saw the others carrying two suitcases – one black and the other maroon. They were moving towards the entrance of the lodge.

“Later, I got a WhatsApp message from Singh to come to his meeting venue,” Witness 3 said.

He said inside the meeting venue, he found Singh and Molefe in the company of the two Chinese men.

“Moments later, Singh told me to take the suitcase to our car. I took the bag. It was heavy and I loaded it into the boot of our car. Later on, while waiting for Singh in the car, I saw Brian Molefe’s driver. I am not sure if it was Witness 1 or his colleague carrying a black suitcase. It was the same suitcase I saw being carried by one of the Chinese men.”

He said he saw Singh’s suitcase the next Friday when he was about to take Singh’s private car for a wash.

[email protected]

Political Bureau