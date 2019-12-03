LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry December 3, 2019









Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, who heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA). Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Tuesday morning with former minister of labour Mildred Oliphant expected to testify. The inquiry will also hear testimony from former minister of Public Service and Administration Richard Baloyi. Oliphant is likely to testify over the evidence provided by businessman Mzwanele Manyi. Manyi made a second appearance at the inquiry in November and was questioned on his departure from the Department of Labour. He denied that he was fired from the department by former minister labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana. “I have no evidence of having being dismissed and the reason I said so is that I was getting paid. It can never be factually correct to say a minister dismissed you,” Manyi said.

Manyi said he discussed with Oliphant when she was appointed as minister to replace Mdladlana.

Baloyi had been a minister when former GCIS CEO Themba Maseko was moved from heading the government communications unit and was appointed as director-general at DPSA.

Last month, Maseko was questioned on whether Baloyi knew that he would be appointed in his department.

Maseko said Baloyi had been unaware that he would be appointed director-general in his department. He said this would also lead to an uncomfortable relationship between the two that ended with Maseko resigning.



"The minister was not as welcoming. I did not have a formal meeting introducing me. I felt a lot of decisions were made with my team without me. I felt I was not able to play the leadership role,” Maseko said.