Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Tuesday morning with former minister of labour Mildred Oliphant expected to testify.
The inquiry will also hear testimony from former minister of Public Service and Administration Richard Baloyi.
Oliphant is likely to testify over the evidence provided by businessman Mzwanele Manyi.
Manyi made a second appearance at the inquiry in November and was questioned on his departure from the Department of Labour. He denied that he was fired from the department by former minister labour minister Membathisi Mdladlana.
“I have no evidence of having being dismissed and the reason I said so is that I was getting paid. It can never be factually correct to say a minister dismissed you,” Manyi said.