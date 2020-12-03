LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – December 3, 2020

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will hear testimony on offshore money flow related to the Estina Dairy Farm project, on Thursday. Paul Holden, a researcher employed by Shadow World Investigations in London, is expected to take the stand. The commission last heard Estina-related testimony in September. Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo was left baffled at the lack of oversight by officials in the Free State government’s Estina Dairy Farm project. Justice Zondo was reacting to the testimony presented by the former CFO of the Free State Department of Agriculture and Rural Development, Seipati Dlamini.

Dlamini admitted she did not probe the viability of the department’s spending on the controversial project when it was established during her tenure.

The project was meant to uplift black emerging farmers but it became evident that none of the funds were used for that purpose. Instead, the money was transferred to Gupta-linked bank accounts.

The government spent more than R 200 million towards the project in payments made to Estina.

The commission also previously heard that Estina, which had no background in dairy farming, had less than R20 in its business bank accounts when the department began paying millions of rand.

Dlamini was questioned on her role in approving payments to the project.

She conceded that she did not probe the questionable background of the Gupta-linked company when she approved a budget towards the Vrede project.

Reacting to this, Zondo said: “I would have thought that it would be part of the responsibility of the CFO of a government department in a situation such as this to ask question(s) … (and to find out from officials whether) this entity that you want the department to have a partnership with … (you have) done homework on it? Who are the type of people who own it? What is this entity involved in?”

Dlamini’s testimony also follows that of the former head of department for agriculture in Free State, Peter Thabethe.

Thabethe previously testified that he had conducted desktop research on Estina and the viability of the project.

He had also travelled to India in 2012 to meet with a dairy farm company, Paras, which was meant to be the multimillion-rand sponsor of Estina’s share in the project.

Paras was not a partner in the project and most of the funds paid to Estina were paid out to various foreign bank accounts, the commission's evidence leader, advocate Leah Gcabashe, revealed.

Dlamini said she had not probed Thabethe on the background of Estina because she assumed as the head of the department he would have researched the project. Justice Zondo took exception to this, asking why officials had not conducted due diligence.

Responding to Justice Zondo, Dlamini said: “When this project was done, there was talk of Paras, a huge company, you would take it that the due diligence was done, hence why I could not probe those questions. In this case, I did not.”

She added: “From where I was sitting my focus was on Paras who were said to provide the technical skills. Hence I could not ask those questions and … the HOD had already met with these people.”

Zondo was not satisfied with Dlamini’s response and questioned her further on the lack of information on Paras and Estina.

“Is it true that the HOD (Thabethe) had nothing concrete on Paras besides the reputation. There was nothing concrete that he showed you about Paras, it was just general talk?” he asked.

Dlamini responded: “He went there personally, hence I took his (Thabethe’s) word. I did not ask those pertinent questions.”

Dlamini tried to shield herself and insisted that Thabethe could have approved the payments on his own for the project without her approval.

Political Bureau