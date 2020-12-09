LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry – December 9, 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg – The Zondo commission will continue to hear Eskom-related evidence on Wednesday. Former Eskom board member and acting chief executive Zithembe Wilfred Khoza is expected to take the stand. On Tuesday the commission heard that President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Jacob Zuma knew about the transfer of Brian Molefe from Transnet to Eskom in 2015. Former Eskom chairperson Dr Ben Ngubane, who was the power utility's board acting chairperson at the time of Molefe's secondment, said Molefe's appointment was discussed with Zuma and Ramaphosa who was the country's deputy president at the time. WATCH FEED HERE

Ngubane said Molefe was appointed because there was a leadership vacuum at Eskom following the board's appointment in December 2014.

According to Ngubane, then public enterprises minister Lynne Brown announced she decided to second Molefe to Eskom a few months after she appointed the board.

He said it was Brown who suggested the Eskom board should consider Molefe and that the power utility's board must write to Transnet to consider releasing Molefe.

Brown has since told the commission that the Eskom and Transnet boards negotiated discreetly to facilitate Molefe's secondment and that of former chief financial officer Anoj Singh.

"We approached the minister to present our problem in terms of the leadership of the organisation," Ngubane testified, adding that Molefe did a good job at Transnet and the Public Investment Corporation, where he was also chief executive.

Political Bureau