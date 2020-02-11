LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry, February 11, 2020









Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Tuesday morning continue hearing evidence related to state-owned airline South African Airways Technical (SAAT).

Businessman Vuyo Ndzeku will take the stand. His name has been mentioned in the questioning of former head of procurement at the South African Airways Technical (SAAT) Nontsasa Memela.

On Friday, it was brought to light that Memela had purchased a property in Bedfordview for R3.8 million. Of the total amount owed R2.5 million was paid by JM Aviation towards Memela's property. When asked about the transfers, Memela explained that there was nothing untoward about the payment.





She claimed that JM Aviation director Vuyo Ndzeku had in fact purchased land from her mother and it was decided that instead of the funds being paid to her mother they would go towards her Bedfordview property purchase.





JM Aviation along with US-based AAR Corporation were awarded a components tender worth over a billion rand by SAAT.





"I started looking for a property here in Joburg. The deposit was needed. Some came from my husband's pension fund and some from my mother's land purchase. The deal was between Mr Ndzeku and my mother. My mother sold the two properties to Mr Ndzeku. Open Water never gave me an opportunity to state my side of the story about the purchase of my property," Memela said.





The commission had also heard this week that Memela's salary had been increased around the same time that she had purchased the Bedfordview property.





She denied that there was anything irregular or improper about her salary increase and questioned why it was being linked to her property purchase.





Memela also told the commission that she did not see any conflict of interest when she sat in the committee that approved AAR and JMR Aviation's tender application.





"It is not like they were paying from their pockets. I did not see any conflict of interest. In my capacity there was no conflict," she said.



