Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will on Tuesday morning continue hearing evidence related to state-owned airline South African Airways Technical (SAAT).
Businessman Vuyo Ndzeku will take the stand. His name has been mentioned in the questioning of former head of procurement at the South African Airways Technical (SAAT) Nontsasa Memela.
On Friday, it was brought to light that Memela had purchased a property in Bedfordview for R3.8 million. Of the total amount owed R2.5 million was paid by JM Aviation towards Memela's property. When asked about the transfers, Memela explained that there was nothing untoward about the payment.