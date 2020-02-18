Johannesburg - A Mr X will continue giving evidence at the Zondo commission on Tuesday morning, blowing the whistle on allegations of corruption involving funds belong to state-owned water supply company Mhlathuze Water.
Mr X began his testimony on Monday and outlined how he was pulled into a scheme which aimed to defraud Mhlathuze Water through the use of Isibonelo Construction - a company owned by Mr X. The company is based in Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.
The man's identity is being withheld after the chairperson of the state capture inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo granted him permission to keep his identity from the public. The basis for this request was that Mr X fears for his and his family's safety.
He said that what he will testify on will not please certain individuals. Mr X will provide testimony which will implicate the Jacob Zuma Foundation and former SAA board chairperson Dudu Myeni.
Mr X explained to the commission on Monday that Isibonelo had done various work in KZN and that it had provided JoJo Tanks to an area in KZN in 2014. He said had obtained the contract after contacting Myeni. He explained that he and Myeni had had a long standing relationship over the years.