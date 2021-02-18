LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - February 18, 2021

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear Parliamentary Oversight-related evidence on Thursday. Executive Secretary of Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution (Casac), Lawson Naidoo is expected to take the stand. The commission will also hear evidence from Professor Emeritus of Public Law University of Cape Town, Professor Hugh Corder, Parliamentary Monitor of Parliamentary Monitoring Group, Jennifer Rault-Smith and the Director of Corruption Watch David Lewis. This week was set aside for former president Jacob Zuma’s appearance but he informed the commission on Monday through his lawyer that that he would defy a Constitutional Court summons which compelled him to attend.

WATCH FEED HERE

Zuma’s lawyer Eric Mabuza told the commission in a letter that Zuma would not be showing face before it, as he was still pursuing a review application to set aside Zondo’s refusal to recuse himself from hearing matters relating to the former president and his family.

Mabuza pointed out that the high court was still to determine Zuma’s application and that the summons issued against him by the commission were irregular.

“Appearing before DCJ Zondo in the circumstances would undermine and invalidate the review application over his decision not to recuse himself. We also place it on record that the review application was not before the Constitutional Court and, accordingly, was not considered, determined and/or adjudicated by that court,” Mabuza said.

Zondo, however, moved to dismiss Zuma’s argument and pointed out the commission had informed the court about Zuma’s contemplated review application and the highest court in the land had nonetheless ordered him to appear before the inquiry.

Political Bureau