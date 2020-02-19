Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes this morning and hears testimony related to the aviation sector.
An evaluator from the State Security Agency Nokunqoba Gloria Dlamini will take the stand.
The commission will also hear an in-camera application.
Last week, the commission wrapped hearing evidence aviation related evidence from the South African Airways Technical (SAAT).
Nontsasa Memela, the former head of procurement at (SAAT) took the stand for the fourth day at the Zondo commission on Wednesday. She was questioned on her handling of a components tender which was awarded to US-based aviation company AAR Corporation and SA-based JM Aviation. The five-year contract was awarded in 2016 and worth R1.4 billion.