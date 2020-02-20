Johannesburg - An official from the State Security Agency (SSA) will take the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning.
The inquiry on Wednesday heard from the SSA official who was testifying in-camera to protect his identity and the position he holds at the agency. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted "Mr Y's" application to have his identity hidden.
The commission is currently probing corruption at the SSA.
Mr Y explained that when Thulani Dhlomo was appointed in 2012 as the head of the SSA's Directorate of Special Operations, he changed the unit's mandate. The unit ran parallel to former president Jacob Zuma's protection services.
He explained that one of the consequences of this change led to several people, who could be seen as Zuma's supporters, were granted security services by the SSA.