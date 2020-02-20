LIVE FEED: State capture inquiry, February 20, 2020









Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA) Archives Johannesburg - An official from the State Security Agency (SSA) will take the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. The inquiry on Wednesday heard from the SSA official who was testifying in-camera to protect his identity and the position he holds at the agency. Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo granted "Mr Y's" application to have his identity hidden. The commission is currently probing corruption at the SSA. Mr Y explained that when Thulani Dhlomo was appointed in 2012 as the head of the SSA's Directorate of Special Operations, he changed the unit's mandate. The unit ran parallel to former president Jacob Zuma's protection services. He explained that one of the consequences of this change led to several people, who could be seen as Zuma's supporters, were granted security services by the SSA.

One such individual was Myeni. Myeni, who has been largely seen as a controversial figure, chaired the SAA board and had previously held several positions in state-owned enterprises. She has a close relationship with Zuma and chairs the Jacob Zuma Foundation.

Mr Y explained there was no evidence of any paperwork being submitted which motivated or justified for Myeni's high-level protection.

"We have found no paperwork of a request or instruction from within the agency. When we first got sight of this was from the high-level review report when we found that a group of agents were allocated to specific people, including Miss Myeni and other political figures, who could be seen as supporters of former president Jacob Zuma and would not be eligible for official protection from SAPS," Mr Y explained.

The inquiry resumes at 10 am.

WATCH FEED HERE: