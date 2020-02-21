Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will resume its focus on state-owned airline South African Airways (SAA).
The commission will hear from witnesses from the Auditor General's office. The business executive at the AG's office Polani Sokombela will continue his testimony. The inquiry will also hear testimony from Pule Joseph Mothibe, a partner at auditing firm PricewaterhouseCoopers (PWC).
On Thursday, Sokombela explained how the AGs auditing processes work. He focused his testimony on SAA's appointment of external auditors, PWC and Nkonki, between 2012 until 2015. He said SAA had continuously notified the AG's office on its appointments and re-appointments of the auditing firms.
He said the AG's office did pick up a few issues with whether SAA had followed its own supply chain management processes when it decided to appointment Nkonki in a five-year auditing contract.
In 2016, the then minister of finance Nhlanhla Nene decided that SAA's financials would be audited by the AG's office.