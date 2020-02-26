Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue hearing SABC related testimony on Wednesday morning.
Former SABC CEO Lulama Mokhobo will take the stand.
On Tuesday, the commission heard from former minister of communications Yunus Carrim.
Carrim was appointed as communication minister in July 2013 and did not return to the role following the 2014 elections.
He broke-down the hostility he received when he raised questions about the MultiChoice deal, which was signed two weeks before he was appointed minister in July 2013.