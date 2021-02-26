LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - February 26, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will hear Eskom-related evidence on Friday. Former Eskom Board Chairperson Zola Tsotsi is expected to take the stand. The commission will also hear evidence from the former head of Legal and Compliance at Eskom Suzanne Daniels. On Thursday Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo said he wants board members to be held accountable for losses incurred by the state-owned entities they led. WATCH FEED HERE

Justice Zondo has asked the commission of inquiry into state capture to go after former Passenger Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) non-executive directors who oversaw the awarding of a R3.5 billion contract to buy 88 locomotives from businessman Auswell Mashaba’s Swifambo Rail Leasing despite the company not qualifying for such a deal.

”The way this contract was handled, it does appear that the interests of Prasa were subsidiary to something else. It’s very worrying,” noted Justice Zondo.

He asked evidence leader advocate Vas Soni how much of the R2.68bn Prasa paid to Swifambo Rail Leasing and its parent company Swifambo Rail Holdings has ever been paid back.

Soni said it was only R63 million, according to the companies’ liquidators.

Justice Zondo said Prasa should “investigate the possibility of suing everyone who made decisions that resulted in these losses, in circumstances where these individuals cannot give proper explanations for their decisions”.

The country’s second most senior judge continued: “They should explain to Prasa, if their explanations are not satisfactory, then Prasa should consider suing them because this is a lot of taxpayers’ money”.

Soni said the details of the looting at Prasa has given him sleepless nights.

Political Bureau