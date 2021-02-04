LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - February 4, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight, today. Former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza is expected to take the stand. The commission will also hear evidence from former member of the portfolio committee on transport Manny de Freitas and parliamentary engagement manager at the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse Matt Johnston. On Tuesday, late minister in the presidency Jackson Mthembu was lauded for encouraging ANC MPs to investigate allegations of wrongdoing against party members and executives at state-owned entities. WATCH FEED HERE

Zukiswa Rantho, formerly the chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on public enterprises, testified that the committee had leadership in Mthembu, who died of Covid-19-related complications last month.

”He would say you push for what is right. You do what is right, you correct what is wrong. You tell a person if they are wrong politically and administratively,” she recalled Mthembu telling the committee.

Rantho, who did not return as an ANC MP after the 2019 national and provincial elections, insisted that that was his attitude throughout his term between 2014 and 2019.

”We need to do what is right, if there are any allegations against a certain person who is in our committee or who is leading our committee, we need to probe that person,” the former ANC chief whip told the governing party’s MPs.

When the committee was about to embark on a parliamentary inquiry into Eskom, Rantho said Mthembu assured ANC MPs that they must continue, even if there were people in the caucus who did not want the investigation to continue.

Mthembu, Rantho said, had assured members of the committee that most ANC national executive committee members wanted the inquiry to continue.

She said some members of the ANC caucus feared that the inquiry would implicate party members.

Commission chairperson Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo asked if there were ANC members who thought it would be protecting the governing party if allegations were not brought into the open

”That’s correct, chairperson,” Rantho responded.

She said that the committee did not always conduct due diligence in its work, and did not have the resources to conduct real oversight on the allegations against the controversial Gupta family.

