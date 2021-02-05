LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - February 5, 2021

Johannesburg - The Commission will continue to hear Parliamentary Oversight related evidence on Friday. Member of Portfolio Committee on Justice and Correctional Services James Selfe is expected to take the stand. The commission will also hear evidence from Matt Johnston, Outa's Parliamentary Engagement Manager; Cedric Frolick, the National Assembly chairperson for committees; Dikeledi Magadzi, Chairperson of Portfolio Committee on Transport and Vincent Smit, former Chairperson of Portfolio Committee of Correctional Services. On Thursday former ANC MP Dr Makhosi Khoza said the governing party’s MPs were hindered from doing their functions properly. WATCH FEED HERE

Testifying at the commission, Khoza said the ANC was instrumental in crippling the parliamentary oversight and even gave them unlawful instructions.

”It seemed the ANC had adopted corruption as its policy, it was its policy,” Khoza said.

She said Parliament was such an important institution in curbing rampant corruption and proposed that the standing committees on public accounts and finance should be chaired by the opposition.

Khoza said a number of ANC MPs want to do good but feel constrained.

She singled out former chairperson of the National Assembly’s portfolio committee on public enterprises Zukiswa Rantho, late ANC MP Feziwe Loliwe and herself as trying to do their best.

”We felt we cannot allow this to continue. What happened to those women is tragic,” Khoza said, adding that she was not suggesting the party was involved in Loliwe’s death in a car accident in 2018.

Rantho, who also gave evidence this week, did not return as an ANC MP after the 2019 national and provincial elections.

”All those were at the forefront, who had no smallanyana skeletons were strangled and discarded,” she said.

Khoza said ANC MPs doing their work were warned it is very cold outside the ANC.

”People who perform oversight are severely punished,” she said.

Political Bureau