LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - February 8, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will continue to hear evidence related to parliamentary oversight today. Former chairperson of the portfolio committee on Transport Dikeledi Magadzi is scheduled to take the stand. The commission is also due to hear evidence from the former chairperson of the portfolio committee on correctional services, Vincent Smith; and National Assembly chairperson for the committee and associate professor of public law at the University of Cape Town, Professor Richard Calland. Meanwhile a former “spy” and Passenger Rail Agency of SA head of security has denied claims that she received kickbacks and had links to the SA Revenue Service (Sars) Rouge Unit. WATCH FEED HERE

Dr Mandisa Mokoena was responding to allegations made by journalist Marianne Thamm in the Daily Maverick, published this past weekend, titled “Protecting the president: Preparations for Zuma’s imperial presidency began at least in 2008”.

Thamm sketches Mokwena’s central role in how “former president Jacob Zuma and his allies set about creating a shadow state even before 2009, when he took office”.

“One error would be understandable but the whole report is full of persistent lies and distortions – proving that the report’s aim was clearly to taint, smear and destroy Dr Mokwena’s name,” said Mokwena’s family.

“The toxicologist programme had been facilitated by SSA (State Security Agency) operative Mandisa Mokwena, the commission heard, who had allowed a company she had registered to be used for the ’large amounts of cash’ that needed to be pumped into the project. Mokwena later headed Sars’ risk management division and was appointed in 2019 to head Prasa’s security division where she currently spearheads a R5-billion investment programme,” wrote Thamm.

In response, Mokwena, who reiterated that she “already deposed an answering affidavit refuting the false allegations made against her”, said Thamm was deliberately lying “to suit a particular narrative”.

But Daily Maverick Editor-in-Chief Branko Brkic said the publication would be sticking to its guns and that Mokwena was more than welcome to cross-examine those who had given evidence at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture.