LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry - January 11, 2021

Johannesburg - The Zondo commission will again hear mining-related evidence from a long-term contractor to Alexkor and a mining joint venture between Alexkor and Alexander Bay on Monday. Gavin Craythorne is expected to take the stand again. Last week former Public Rail Agency of SA (Prasa) chief executive Lucky Montana’s appearance was cancelled. Montana has accused Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo of bias and of not being committed to the truth. Insisting that his complaint against the chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture could be one of the reasons behind the cancellation of his scheduled testimony, Montana said he was forced to seek legal advice on whether he should proceed with an application for Zondo’s recusal.

However, he would like to give the Deputy Chief Justice an opportunity to hear his side of the story before going ahead.

“I am accordingly, forced to seek legal advice on whether I must proceed with an application for the recusal of Zondo in this matter. However, before an application for recusal is made, I would like to inform Zondo of my intentions to give him the opportunity to reflect and avoid embarrassment and to hear his side of the story.

“I believe this would be in the interest of justice to take such steps,” said Montana on his affidavit.

Political Bureau