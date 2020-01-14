Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo heads the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture. Picture: Karen Sandison/African News Agency (ANA)

Johannesburg - Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers will on Tuesday oppose an application that is aimed at compelling the former statesman to reappear at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture in two weeks’ time. It is understood that as the commission resumes for the first time this year, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo will be briefed by the legal team for an order authorising the commission’s acting secretary, Peter Pedlar, to issue a summons for Zuma to appear between January 27 and 31.

In November last year Zuma failed to reappear at the commission as scheduled, his lawyers saying he was too ill to give further testimony following his first appearances months earlier, when he gave explosive evidence.

But it appears he is unlikely to set foot at the commission again.

On Sunday his lawyer, Daniel Mantsha, said Zuma had noted the commission’s intention and would be responding adequately on Tuesday.