Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Wednesday morning with retired Colonel Johannes van Loggerenberg expected to testify.
Van Loggerenberg will give evidence related to Law Enforcement.
On Tuesday former president Jacob Zuma dodged being summoned before the state capture commission after Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo accepted his legal team's submission that he is ill and would be undergoing medical treatment next month.
Zuma was due to testify before the commission from January 27 to 31.
Zuma abandoned his testimony at the commission in July, objecting to the line of questioning. He then missed two scheduled appearances, with his lawyers saying he was ill. They did not give details.