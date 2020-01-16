Johannesburg - The Zondo commission resumes on Thursday morning with Lt General Godfrey Lebeya expected to testify.
Lebeya, who is head of the Hawks, will give evidence on Law Enforcement.
On Wednesday retired Hawks investigator Johannes van Loggerenberg recounted how his probe into dodgy dealings between controversial Durban businessman Thoshan Panday and senior KwaZulu-Natal police officers was frustrated for years while they enjoyed the protection of top cops in the province.
Van Loggerenberg took the stand at the Zondo Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday, when he shed light on investigations of corruption linked to Panday and senior SAPS supply chain management in relation to contracts involving the 2010 Fifa World Cup.
The contracts in question were for the accommodation of police officers during the tournament.