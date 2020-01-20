Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Screengrab

Johannesburg - The Judicial Commission of Inquiry into allegations of state capture, corruption and fraud in the public sector including Organs of State is hearing law-enforcement related evidence from PricewaterCoopers (PwC) forensic auditor Trevor Sean White. On January, Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo slammed the commission's legal team for failing to speak to former national commissioner of police Riah Phiyega over allegations that she had ill-treated her then deputy and now Hawks head advocate Godfrey Lebeya.

Lebeya took the stand at the Zondo commission on Thursday, where he was expected to testify on alleged interference by the executive in the affairs of police and the elite crime-fighting unit.

In his statement to the commission, Lebeya – a former head of detective services and a former deputy national commissioner of police – detailed how he was mistreated and sidelined within the SAPS, including by Phiyega, allegedly owing to his investigations that implicated top cops, including former crime boss Richard Mdluli.

The cases included the murder of Oupa Ramogibe‚ who allegedly had an affair with the customary wife of Mdluli.