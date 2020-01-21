Forensic auditor Trevor White appeared before the commission of inquiry into allegations of state capture at Hillside. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency(ANA)

Johannesburg - Forensic auditor Trevor White is expected to continue giving law-enforcement related evidence on Tuesday at the Zondo Commission. White, a partner and director of PricewaterhouseCoopers told the commission of inquiry into state capture that contracts to controversial KZN businessman Thoshan Panday's entities were made without following proper procurement procedures.

White added that these goods and services were then supplied at inflated prices and in some instances, were not supplied at all, to the prejudice of the State.

White said he was able to reconcile R12 749 533.32 of the R20 138 222.52 invoiced to the SAPS by Panday's related entities to their supplier invoices.

He added that he had determined from these reconciliations that Panday and/or his related entities have made a gross profit of R8 480 149.12 of the R12 749 533. 32 that was paid to them by the SAPS.