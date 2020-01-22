Johannesburg - The state capture commission will continue its focus on corruption allegations involving members of the SA Police Service.
PricewaterhouseCoopers forensic investigator Trevor White is expected to wrap up his explosive evidence which began on Monday. The commission will also hear from Colonel Petrus Johannes Du Plooy and Advocate Bheki Felix Manyathi.
White has detailed how senior police officers in KwaZulu-Natal individually benefited from aiding alleged criminal activities of controversial businessman Thoshan Panday.
White is one of a number of witnesses who testified before the commission on how Panday colluded with supply-chain management officers and other top cops to irregularly clinch contracts from the provincial SAPS at inflated prices in exchange for bribes to the involved cops.
The tenders, which saw Panday securing R47 million in 10 months, related to goods and services provided by Panday’s companies during the 2010 Fifa World Cup, including accommodation.