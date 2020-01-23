Johannesburg - Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi will appear before the Zondo commission on Thursday morning.
Tsotsi had served as board chair for a number of years and had held the position when questions were brewing about political interference at Eskom. He appeared at the Eskom inquiry held by Parliament and detailed the political interference he experienced while he was at the helm of the Eskom board.
On Wednesday, the commission wrapped up the evidence on an investigation conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic investigator Trevor White.
He detailed PwC’s investigation into the awarding of two tenders, one for water purification and another for oxygen plants.
The tenders were awarded to a Cape Town-based company, Intaka, in 2006 and 2007. White’s investigation found that there were widespread irregularities in the awarding of the two tenders. The first tender was awarded to Intaka in 2006 following an article in the media which highlighted concerns around the water quality at two KZN hospitals, Rietvlei Hospital and Appelsbosch Hospital.