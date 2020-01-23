LIVE FEED: State Capture Inquiry January 23, 2019









Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Johannesburg - Former Eskom board chairperson Zola Tsotsi will appear before the Zondo commission on Thursday morning. Tsotsi had served as board chair for a number of years and had held the position when questions were brewing about political interference at Eskom. He appeared at the Eskom inquiry held by Parliament and detailed the political interference he experienced while he was at the helm of the Eskom board. On Wednesday, the commission wrapped up the evidence on an investigation conducted by PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) forensic investigator Trevor White. He detailed PwC’s investigation into the awarding of two tenders, one for water purification and another for oxygen plants. The tenders were awarded to a Cape Town-based company, Intaka, in 2006 and 2007. White’s investigation found that there were widespread irregularities in the awarding of the two tenders. The first tender was awarded to Intaka in 2006 following an article in the media which highlighted concerns around the water quality at two KZN hospitals, Rietvlei Hospital and Appelsbosch Hospital.

White said even with a report proving that the water was safe to consume, department of health officials went ahead and issued a notice for water purification equipment to be procured. White said officials manufactured documents which would support the appointment of Intaka which fell outside of normal tender processes. He said Intaka was appointed to supply the water purification equipment at R9 million.

WATCH FEED HERE

“This was used by the officials in the department to find a reason to appoint Intaka without following proper tender processes.”

White said a director at Intaka Dr Gaston Savoi worked with Dr Busi Nyembezi, who was the head of the department of health, in providing invoices from Intaka.

“Quotes were prepared by Dr Savoi and Dr Busi Nyembezi who worked together to inflate the price. It was supposed to go to tender as it’s a R10 million project,” he said.

Political Bureau